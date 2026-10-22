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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Only two of 846 Kangra panchayats elected unopposed, will get Rs 25 lakh incentive each

Only two of 846 Kangra panchayats elected unopposed, will get Rs 25 lakh incentive each

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:34 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Bagli panchayat in Pragpur block of Kangra district, which witnessed unanimous elections, will receive Rs 25 lakh for development works.
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Only two of the 846 gram panchayats in Kangra have been elected unopposed in the 2026 elections, making the district one of those with the lowest number of such panchayats in Himachal Pradesh. The state government has sanctioned an incentive grant of Rs 25 lakh each to the two panchayats. Gadrana gram panchayat in Indora development block and Bagli gram panchayat in Pragpur development block will together receive Rs 50 lakh for development works under the government’s incentive scheme in view of the unanimous elections. Kangra, the largest district in the state, has 18 development blocks and 846 gram panchayats.

The government has sanctioned Rs 34 crore for 136 gram panchayats elected unopposed in Himachal Pradesh. Each such panchayat will receive Rs 25 lakh as incentive for undertaking development works.

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The number of panchayats elected unopposed in Kangra is considerably lower than in several other districts. Shimla tops the list with 42 such panchayats, making it eligible for Rs 10.50 crore incentive, followed by Sirmaur with 27 panchayats and eligibility for an Rs 6.75 crore incentive. Kinnaur has 18 unanimously elected panchayats and they will receive Rs 4.50 crore together for development works while Lahaul-Spiti and Solan have 17 and 13 such panchayats, respectively, and will receive Rs 4.25 crore and Rs 3.25 crore as incentive.

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Kullu, Mandi and Una districts have five panchayats each that were elected unopposed and will receive an incentive of Rs 1.25 crore each. Chamba and Bilaspur have one such panchayat each and will receive a total of Rs 50 lakh incentive.

Meanwhile, Bagli gram panchayat in Pragpur development block has also been sanctioned additional Rs 10 lakh for development works. Local MLA Bikram Thakur announced the assistance to be provided through his MLA fund and Hamirpur Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur. The additional assistance, along with the Rs 25 lakh government incentive, is expected to give a boost to development activities in Bagli panchayat.

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The unopposed elected Gadrana and Bagli panchayats are being viewed as a reflection of consensus and mutual understanding among villagers. The government’s incentive is aimed at encouraging such consensus-based elections and strengthening development activities at the grassroots level.

State Programme Manager of the Panchayati Raj Department Kewal Sharma says that the incentive would have to be utilised strictly according to the prescribed norms and the submission of utilisation certificates within the stipulated period was mandatory. “The panchayats will have to utilise the sanctioned funds strictly for development works in accordance with the prescribed rules and objectives. The panchayats will also be required to submit utilisation certificates to the authorities within the stipulated period,” he adds.

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