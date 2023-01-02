Onus on BJP govt for failing to impact masses

KS Tomar

A close scrutiny of factors that led to the humiliating defeat of Jai Ram Thakur’s five-year regime in Himachal suggests that the onus squarely lies on the former Chief Minister’s government, which failed to create an impact on people.

Key reasons for downfall A scrutiny of factors that led to the humiliating defeat of former Chief Minister and BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur’s five-year regime in the state suggests overdependence on his inexperienced RSS advisers stationed in the CMO and lack of control over bureaucracy as the two key reasons for his downfall

Some political observers believe the Jai Ram government hit a roadblock through the two years of pandemic. But, there are several states in the country that kept up the momentum of development and execution of policies and welfare schemes. No wonder then if the voters rejected this excuse.

Jai Ram’s entry was an accident though he possessed qualities like humble background, a long association with RSS and seniority as an MLA. He owed his rise to unfortunate defeat of Prem Kumar Dhumal. Jai Ram could not drive the bureaucracy to timely implement the projects, which cost the BJP heavily in the elections.

The former Chief Minister also incurred the wrath of IAS officers when he unceremoniously removed ex-Chief Secretary, Anil Khachi during an ongoing Assembly session. Khachi’s detractors in bureaucracy allege that he thought of himself as ‘a know all’ and failed to take everyone along. He was considered inflexible though he always denied this criticism.

Jai Ram appointed Ram Subhagh Singh as Khachi’s successor but the new Chief Secretary miserably failed to meet the expectations of the RSS though he always tried to present himself more loyal than the King to the BJP or the RSS on the basis of ideology. Both removals were most humiliating which created negativity among the IAS officials, who adopted a ‘go slow’ attitude and quietly hit the administration.

The Chief Minister made reckless appointments, including positioning of three RSS members as advisors who had no experience of administration or political exigencies which cost him heavily. Though the Prime Minister praised the state government for leading the nation by administering the Covid first dose to 53,86,393 adults the dark side came to light later when Congress exposed the sanitizer scam in secretariat. This hit the BJP government hard. Even though the government suspended one superintendent, the opposition targeted Jai Ram who held the health and family planning portfolio.

Another health scam hit the state harder when a 43-second video surfaced showing a middleman, allegedly connected to the then state party president, Rajiv Bindal, taking Rs 5 lakh. It cost Bindal his job though a subsequent enquiry state agency exonerated him.

A third scam pertaining to purchase of medicines worth about Rs 30 crore put the government on the mat when an anonymous letter went viral on social media suggesting the involvement of Ravinder Ravi, former Cabinet minister and staunch loyalist of Dhumal. He was targeted by police who confiscated his mobile phone.

It infuriated Dhumal and his son Anurag Thakur, union minister for information and broadcasting

who stood by Ravi. At that juncture, Congress MLAs vociferously attacked Jai Ram and demanded a high-level inquiry.

The BJP high command’s reluctance to undertake surgery like Gujarat and Uttarakhand thereby replacing Jai Ram Ram Thakur and some controversial ministers might have been a predominant factor causing the party’s debacle.

Political observers believe that Modi and Shah went primarily by the advice of Nadda who reportedly protected Jai Ram to check the ascendance of Anurag Thakur who could make a surprise entry in Himachal politics after few years due to the trust reposed in him by the PM and the union home minister.

—Writer is senor journalist based in Shimla