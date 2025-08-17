DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 'Op Sindoor': Sukhu congratulates Satish Kumar on being honoured with Vir Chakra award

'Op Sindoor': Sukhu congratulates Satish Kumar on being honoured with Vir Chakra award

The CM said Kumar played a pivotal role in giving a befitting reply to the Pakistan army
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:18 PM Aug 17, 2025 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has congratulated Naib Subedar Satish Kumar, IV Dogra Regiment, on being awarded the Vir Chakra for his prowess during 'Operation Sindoor'.

Kumar hails from Samohali village, Gram Panchayat Buhala Bhadiyara of Jogindernagar Sub-Division in district Mandi.

The Chief Minister said that Kumar played a pivotal role during the 'Operation Sindoor' in giving a befitting reply to the Pakistan army and his bravery has made the whole state proud. “Himachal is known as ‘Veerbhoomi’ as Army personnel from the state have won various gallantry awards for their bravery in various operations.

