Open drain outside Gaiety Theatre in Shimla

Open drain outside Gaiety Theatre

A portion of the drain outside Gaiety Theatre at the Mall Road in Shimla is not covered. Someone can accidentally step into it, fall and get injured. The department concerned should get the drain covered at the earliest. Devinder, Shimla

Road caves in at Paonta Sahib

A portion of the road near Gangtoli in Paonta Sahib has caved in. People of nearby villages are facing a lot of inconvenience as the movement of vehicles, particularly heavy vehicles, has been stopped here. The department concerned should restore the road to traffic as soon as possible. Dilip, Paonta Sahib

Garbage littered in forest area of Shimla ward

The garbage collection system has taken a hit at Kanlog ward of the Shimla Municipal Corporation. Trash can be seen littered at several places and even in the forest area. The civic body should ensure regular collection of garbage in the area and its proper disposal. Vikrant, Kanlog