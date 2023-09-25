Open heart surgeries at Tanda college soon, says Bali

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 24

Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) chairman RS Bali today said open heart surgeries would begin soon at Tanda Medical College in Kangra district.

He said it would be a major milestone. Earlier, heart patients from lower Himachal regions, including, Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur and Una districts, had to go to Chandigarh for open heart surgeries.

While thanking Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for improving the health facilities at Tanda Medical College, Bali alleged that the previous BJP government had ignored the premier health institute of lower Himachal. The current government has allocated Rs 30 crore for setting up a positron emission tomography (PET) scan machine and starting robotic surgery in Tanda Medical College, he said.

He said Tanda Medical College caters to around 3,000 patients daily from lower Himachal. The present Congress government was committed to making it a premier health institute.

#Dharamsala #Kangra