Open sewage pipes cause inconvenience

Open sewage pipes in Hamirpur town are causing pollution as well as inconvenience to the public. Road between Nadaun Chowk and SDM Chowk is the worst affected. The authorities concerned should close these sewers at the earliest.

Sandeep, Hamirpur

Paper leak cases disheartening for youth

Paper leak cases are really disheartening for the youth, especially when government officials are also involved in these cases. People found guilty in these cases should be strictly punished. Nisha, Shimla

Shift X-ray facility

Patients have to move down several floors to reach X-ray facility at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla. It causes a lot of inconvenience to patients, who are unable to walk and have to be carried on stretchers. The hospital should shift the X-ray facility to a more convenient place.

Suresh, Solan

What our readers say

