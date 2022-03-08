Open varsity guest house: Teachers

The HP University Teachers Association has demanded that the university guest house be made functional as teachers are facing a lot of problems. The association, in a letter to the VC, said the department heads were facing problems in inviting experts for special lectures and examiners with the non-functional guest house.
12 selected for Sainik School
As many as 12 students of Tripta Public School have been selected for Sainik School. While 10 students have been selected in Class VI, two have been selected for Class IX. Principal Rakesh Rana said it was a matter of great pride for the school and the entire area. As many as eight students from Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Panjahra, Nurpur, have also qualified the All-India Sainik School Entrance Exam.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy, India tells UNSC
Tirumurti said India has managed to facilitate the safe retu...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's in Kiev, not hiding
In the video posted on his Facebook page late Monday night, ...
CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz
Over the last one week, Cruz has said that the bilateral rel...
Discrimination against Sikhs has increased in US, lawmakers told
'TSA profiling for Sikh Americans and other minority groups ...
Daily Covid cases in country lowest in almost 2 years
3,993 new Covid cases, 108 more deaths reported