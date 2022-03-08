Open varsity guest house: Teachers

The HP University Teachers Association has demanded that the university guest house be made functional as teachers are facing a lot of problems. The association, in a letter to the VC, said the department heads were facing problems in inviting experts for special lectures and examiners with the non-functional guest house.

12 selected for Sainik School

As many as 12 students of Tripta Public School have been selected for Sainik School. While 10 students have been selected in Class VI, two have been selected for Class IX. Principal Rakesh Rana said it was a matter of great pride for the school and the entire area. As many as eight students from Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Panjahra, Nurpur, have also qualified the All-India Sainik School Entrance Exam.