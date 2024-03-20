 Opened after 45 days, Jalori Pass blocked again after mild snowfall : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  Opened after 45 days, Jalori Pass blocked again after mild snowfall

Opened after 45 days, Jalori Pass blocked again after mild snowfall

Opened after 45 days, Jalori Pass blocked again after mild snowfall

white blanket The snow-laden Aut-Luhri NH-305 near Jalori Pass in Kullu. File Photo



Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, March 19

The 10,280-foot-high Jalori Pass on the Aut-Luhri National Highway-305 has been blocked again for movement of buses as it witnessed mild snowfall yesterday. The movement of buses was restored on Saturday after 45 days as the pass witnessed snowfall on January 30 but it was again closed after two days even before the buses could start scheduled operations between Kullu and Anni. Although the route was restored for small vehicles earlier it got blocked a couple of times due to snowfall.

Outer Seraj Welfare Association president Suresh Kumar said that more than 500 people of Outer Seraj are living in Kullu district headquarters. He said, “Due to the closure of the NH, they have to face problems and pay huge amounts of money to private travel operators for commuting.” He alleged that private vehicles on both sides of the Jalori Pass charge arbitrary prices and fleece the commuters.

A resident Narottam Thakur said that Jalori Pass had become a cause of trouble for the people of 69 panchayats of outer Saraj. He said that the Pass remained closed to traffic for days together due to heavy snowfall in winters and landslides during rains. Due to this, the direct connection of outer Seraj area with the district headquarters Kullu is completely cut off.

“Due to its closure, people have to cover more than twice the distance via alternative route through Karsog. Everyday thousands of people come to Kullu Manali and go to Anni and Shimla via this route,” he said.

A resident Bhupinder Thakur said the condition of NH-305 was worse than many link roads. “You would not see a national highway in the state which is narrower than even a link road,” he said adding that the road witnessed frequent massive landslides. Widening of the road should be expedited and restoration walls erected to prevent landslides. Engineers and geologists should chalk out a comprehensive plan to prevent such occurrences.

A resident Nihal said that the construction of the Jalori tunnel should be expedited. He alleged that even after repeated requests to the government and the concerned department to improve the condition of NH-305, the situation has not improved. Rather, it has gone from bad to worse.

He said: “Repair of the NH 305 and proper barricading at accident-prone spots should be done on a war footing. The authorities concerned should ensure tarring of damaged road on the Aut-Luhri NH as this is also one of the causes of many fatal accidents on this mountainous road.”

Movement of buses on NH-305 stopped

  • The movement of buses that was restored on Saturday after 45 days as the pass witnessed snowfall on January 30 was stopped again after two days even before the buses could start scheduled operations between Kullu and Anni
  • A resident said Jalori Pass had become source of trouble for the people of 69 panchayats of outer Saraj. He said the pass remained closed to traffic for days together due to heavy snowfall in winter and landslides during rains

Highway narrower than even a link road

Bhupinder Thakur, a resident of the area, said the condition of NH-305 was worse than many link roads. He said: “You would not see a national highway in the state which is narrower than even a link road.”

#Kullu


