Home / Cricket / Operation Sindoor could cast shadow over IPL match in Dharamsala

Operation Sindoor could cast shadow over IPL match in Dharamsala

While the Punjab Kings team is already in Dharamsala, the Mumbai Indians are yet to reach the venue
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:52 PM May 07, 2025 IST
Punjab Kings' Marco Jansen with teammates. Reuters Photo
The launch of Operation Sindoor could cast a shadow over the upcoming IPL match scheduled for May 11 in Dharamsala.

While the Punjab Kings (PBKS) team has already arrived in Dharamsala, the Mumbai Indians (MI) are yet to reach the venue for the Sunday match. Kangra district administration is learnt to have conveyed to MI Management to closely monitor their travel plans, as flights could be impacted.

Consequently, the possibility of the match being rescheduled cannot be ruled out.

In view of the current situation, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has cancelled his scheduled visit to Banjar in Kullu district today. He is presently chairing an emergency meeting with officials from the Home and Police departments to review the situation arising out of the present situation.

Dharamsala, the home ground of PBKS, is set to host two IPL matches this week. The Delhi Capitals team has already arrived for their match on May 8. All IPL teams are using Gaggal airport, located about seven kilometre from Dharamsala in Kangra district, for their travel.

