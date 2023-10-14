Operators against reduction in working life of buses to 8 years

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, October 13

The Himachal Pradesh Private Bus Operators’ Union has taken exception to the recent decision of the State Transport Authority (STA) to reduce the working life period of buses from 12 years to eight years and allot permits for some routes to other bus operators.

Rajesh Prashar, state president of the union, in press note issued here today, said that the private bus operators had been demanding enhancement in the existing 12 years’ working life period to 15 years but the STA, without taking the state government and the transporters into confidence, instead reduced it by four years. The STA’s decision would harm the interests of the private bus operators, who are reeling under a financial crisis, he added.

Prashar said that now an operator could not sell his eight-year-old bus plying on a long route to another operator, as the STA would not grant permission to him to operate it even on a local route. Hence, he would have to sell the bus as scrap, breaking his financial backbone. “A private bus operator, who takes a bank loan to purchase a new bus, has to repay the debt in eight years but at that time the bus will become scrap as the STA will not issue a new route permit to operate it,” he lamented.

He said that when he raised the issue with Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, he was unaware of the STA decision. However, he assured our union of addressing the issue.

