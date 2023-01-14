Operators 'flouting' norms, paragliding site closed in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, January 13

The paragliding site at Gadsa in Bhuntar subdivision of the district has been closed till further orders following complaints that the operators were flouting norms.

The Tourism Department repeatedly asked operators to improve the system, but to no avail. They had not even formed their association.

Chairman of the Aero Sports and River Rafting Regulatory Committee and Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg has now ordered the closing of the paragliding site till further orders.

The Tourism Department had been receiving complaints about violation of norms. Paragliding was being undertaken even in the evening, risking the lives of tourists. Some tourists had complained of overcharging.

The department gave the operators about eight months, but they failed to adhere to the regulatory committee’s guidelines. Thus, the regulatory committee has now closed the site on the recommendation of the Tourism Department.

District Tourism Development Officer (DTDO) Sunayna Sharma said department officials inspected adventure activities from time to time. The operators were asked to improve service and rectify the deficiencies, but they ignored the instructions.

“Under the Aero Sports Rules-2022, the Chairman of the Regulatory Committee and Deputy Commissioner has closed the Gadsa paragliding site till further orders,” she said. A strict action would be taken against those violating the order, she added. The earmarked sites for commercial tandem paragliding in Kullu are Solang Nala, Marhi, Mazhach, Dobhi, Kothi, Gadsa and Nanga Bagh.

The technical committee of the Tourism Department frequently examines these seven sites and only after that, the paragliders are allowed to fly. There are 442 paraglider pilots in Kullu district. Solang Nala has 182 pilots, Dobhi 196, Gadsa 40, Nanga Bagh 16, Mazhach five and Kothi four.

A tourist died while paragliding on December 24 at the Dobhi paragliding site. On November 18, 2019, Arvind (27) from Chennai fell down after his harness broke midair while paragliding.

Many fatal accidents had been reported in the past as well. Most of these occurred due to lack of expertise and carelessness of operators.

