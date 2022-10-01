Opposition misleading govt staff on old pension scheme: Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 30

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said that Congress leaders were misleading state government employees on the issue of the old pension scheme (OPS), which could not be implemented without the help of the Central Government.

Thakur, while presiding over the Ek Shaam Mandi Ke Karamcharion Ke Saath’ programme here, said that the employees were the backbone of the government. They played a major role in effective implementation of the policies and programmes of the state government, he added.

He said, “The state government has always maintained cordial relations with employees, who play an important role in the implementation of its policies and programmes. Despite the pandemic, most of the issues of the employees have been resolved. The government has been paying full salary, pension and other benefits to the employees. The period of regularisation of the services of contract employees has been reduced from three years to two years and the period of daily wage workers has been reduced by one year.”

He said, “A young Congress leader (read Shimla Rural MLA Vikramaditya Singh) had advised me to take a tough stand against employees. But I feels that what cannot be achieved with pressure can be achieved with compassion.”

He said, “The state government has decided to constitute the Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas and Rozgar Nigam, which will ensure deployment of skilled, semi-skilled and other manpower in government departments, boards, corporations, universities, etc.”

Thakur said, “The government has also decided to provide 50 per cent concession in HRTC bus fares to women, which will help lakhs of employees of the government as well as private sector. Congress leaders had even opposed this decision.”

He assured employees that their issues would be resolved on priority. He urged them to support the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects in the Mandi Sadar Assembly constituency worth Rs 71.38 crore.

