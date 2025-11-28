Opposition storms into Well over Negi’s remarks, Speaker adjourns House

The second day of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha’s winter session on Thursday witnessed an uproar over Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi’s remarks against the BJP leadership as the entire Opposition, led by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, went down into the Well of the House, forcing Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania to adjourn the proceedings till after lunch.

The uproar erupted during the continued discussion on adjournment motion pertaining to the state government’s confrontation with the State Election Commission over panchayat elections. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, while responding to points raised in the motion, launched personal attacks on the Opposition, particularly targeting Jai Ram Thakur. Negi accused the former Chief Minister of plunging the state into deep financial crisis.

Thakur was in the Opposition lounge when these remarks were made, but returned immediately to the House to register his objection, calling the language “unparliamentary” and demanding that the minister withdraw his statements. However, Negi continued his criticism, accusing the BJP of dividing people “in the name of religion”, a comment that further escalated tensions between the treasury and Opposition benches.

Reacting sharply, all BJP MLAs stood up from their seats and marched into the Well of the House, chanting slogans. The charged atmosphere prompted Speaker Pathania to intervene repeatedly, urging the protesting members to return to their seats and allow business of the House to continue. His requests, however, went unheeded as the Opposition persisted with its protest.

With no signs of order being restored, the Speaker finally adjourned the House announcing that it would resume after the lunch break.

When the House resumed, Jagat Singh Negi stood up to continue his speech but the entire Opposition went out of the House and boycotted his speech.

Negi levelled serious allegations against the BJP accusing it of weakening democratic institutions and misusing central agencies like the ED and CBI to silence critics, claiming that 75 non-BJP MPs and MLAs had been booked in false cases. The Speaker repeatedly asked him to stick to the adjournment motion or wind up, but Negi continued, further alleging that the BJP had politicised the Army, calling it unhealthy for democracy.

Panchayat Minister Anirudh Singh said government held detailed discussions on the delay in panchayat elections. A total of 21,147 booths and around 45,000 officers and employees, including 10,000 security personnel, were required for this exercise, involving an estimated expenditure of Rs 100 crore.

He said the government has so far made no formal statement on the delay, with the Disaster Management Act still in force. He said that the elections would be conducted as per the 2011 Census, while the roster — last revised in 2010 — was being reviewed after 15 years. He added that OBC data continues to be based on the 1995 Census.

The discussion on the adjournment motion was concluded by the Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania with a consensus between the treasury and Opposition benches as it was stretching too long. But when the Speaker announced voting on the adjournment motion, all the BJP legislators walked out of the House. In their absence, it was rejected by the treasury benches with a voice vote.