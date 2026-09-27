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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Opposition must introspect on poll defeats: MP Anurag Thakur

Opposition must introspect on poll defeats: MP Anurag Thakur

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Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:50 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur. File
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Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday accused opposition parties of seeking excuses to shift blame for their failures instead of introspecting. Talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a function at Nadaun, he was commenting on the ongoing political discourse over a media report that allegedly questioned the role of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Thakur said opposition parties, including the Congress, level baseless allegations against EVMs, the electoral process and the Election Commission to mislead the public over their electoral defeats. He said political parties should respect the public mandate and introspect on their electoral performance.

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Earlier, Thakur addressed a gathering of athletes at Nadaun and distributed sports equipment to 385 players under the ‘Fit India Movement’. He said sports equipment was like weaponry for soldiers in battle. He distributed 18 cricket kits, 11 volleyball nets, 15 volleyballs, eight sets of volleyball poles, three sets of badminton rackets, three boxes of shuttlecocks and two badminton nets.

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Thakur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promoted fitness and sports discipline as a national ethos. He urged Himachal youth to transform from ‘Veers’ to ‘Khelveers’ on the sports field. He said the national sports budget had risen from Rs 1,219 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 4,479.88 crore in 2026-27.

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