Opposition playing caste card to hide its failure: Anurag Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 8

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur here today said the Opposition was trying to play the caste card in Bihar to hide its failure in governance and bringing development to the state.

He said he believed the biggest caste in the country was poverty and PM Narendra Modi had been addressing issues related to the poor on priority. Around 13.5 crore people had risen above the poverty line, he claimed.

Thakur refuted allegations of the Sukhu government that the Centre had not given anything to the disaster-affected hill state. The Centre had sanctioned Rs 2,700 crore for the construction of roads and 11,000 houses. Teams of the NDRF and the Air Force were also pressed into service to rescue people at various places in the state, the Union minister added.

Earlier, he inaugurated the inter-college kabaddi championship of Himachal Pradesh University at Gautam College here. Sixty-one colleges are participating in the championship.

Speaking on the occasion, he said international-level facilities would be developed at the National Centre of Excellence by spending over Rs 200 crore. For the first time in the history of Asian Games, Indian players had hit a century of medals, he said.

To encourage sports, over 1,000 “Khelo India Centres” would be established across the country. He said his effort would be that at least one indoor stadium and one Khelo India Centre was established in every district of the state.

#Anurag Thakur #Bihar #Hamirpur