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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Opposition trying to create anarchy in country: Jai Ram

Opposition trying to create anarchy in country: Jai Ram

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Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:12 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur addresses mediapersons in Shimla on Saturday.
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Opposition parties are trying to create an environment of anarchy in the country and they cannot be allowed to do so, said Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur while interacting with mediapersons at the Circuit House in Hamirpur on Saturday. He added that some opposition leaders were trying to replicate an incident of Bangladesh that had led to the toppling of a democratically-elected government there.

Thakur said that such an incident could not happen in India. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was leading the country with experience and diligence. To maintain law and order and peace in the National Capital was a major concern and the Central Government had initiated best measures to handle the situation, he asserted.

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He said that the Congress was in a state of utter desperation. Frustrated by its repeated failed attempts to launch Rahul Gandhi’s political career, the Congress was resorting to creating chaos and fostering an atmosphere of distrust against the country’s constitutional institutions. “While the Congress spreads anarchy, the people of the country wish to stand with the BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Those ousted from power are ‘intellectual Naxals’ and they are now creating anarchy to vitiate the atmosphere in the nation,” he added.

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About Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Thakur said that instead of speaking on the BJP, he should focus on his own party and leaders. Sukhu’s position was precarious and that was why he was making frequent trips to New Delhi.

Thakur said that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was doing his job responsibly.

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