Opposition walked out on non-issue: Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 14

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh today criticised the BJP for staging a walkout from the Vidhan Sabha “just to make headlines and gain political mileage”.

He said, “The Opposition wants to make headlines by staging a walkout on a non-issue. If it was so keen to hold a debate, it should have given a notice on the issues of public interest, development works or some major incident.” Giving an adjournment motion for the restoration of the MLA LAD Fund was not right, he added.

Sukhu said, “What is even more unfortunate is that the BJP staged a walkout to gain political mileage. The issue could have been discussed across the table and seeking adjournment of the listed business in the House was not right. The issue concerns all 68 MLAs and not the public.” The BJP should reconsider its strategy and not walk out of the Assembly just to remain in news, he added.

He said that the state was facing a grave financial crisis and needed some stern steps for resource mobilisation. “I have time and again reiterated that we are facing an acute financial crisis. My government will still give a new direction to development, which will not be impacted by the financial crunch,” he added.

Sukhu said, “We need to lay thrust on resource generation and not just depend on loans. We cannot burden the citizens of the state by increasing debt. We want to improve the system and wherever we can cut down on expenditure, we have done it.”

He criticised the former Chief Minister for demanding that the hike in room rent and food charges, which were earlier subsidised for the MLAs in the Himachal Bhawan, should also be applicable to the bureaucrats.