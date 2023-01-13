OPS gives social security, self-respect to staff, says Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 12

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today reiterated the promise of restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the first Cabinet meeting scheduled for tomorrow. He said that the OPS was not only about giving monetary benefit but also instilling a sense of social security and self-respect among government employees.

Sukhu, while addressing Secretariat employees on the eve of the first Cabinet meeting, said that the state government was endeavouring to ensure that they get all their dues well in time. “The OPS is about your social security and self-respect. And we are taking this big decision in the Cabinet meeting tomorrow,” he added.

The Finance Department has studied the OPS model offered by Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Rajasthan. The government is likely to offer the most suitable model to the employees. Besides, the Cabinet may discuss giving a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to women aged 18 to 60 years, another big-ticket poll promise. The Chief Minister, however, had hinted that this promise would be fulfilled in a phased manner as it would entail a massive financial liability on the government.

The Chief Minister said that the employees were the backbone of any government as they implement its policies and programmes. “My government will maintain cordial relations with employees and will give due consideration to their suggestions and various demands,” he added.

Sukhu blamed the previous BJP government for pushing the state into a financial crisis. He said that his government was committed to bringing the derailed economy back on track. “The main thrust of our government in the next five years will be to strengthen the rural economy as about 90 per cent population of the state resides in villages,” he said.

Sukhu said, “The government will buy 10 litres of cow milk at the rate of Rs 80 per litre and buffalo milk at the rate of Rs 100 per litre per day to strengthen the economy of farmers. The farmers will be motivated to adopt organic farming on large scale.”

Vikramaditya to skip Cabinet meeting

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh will not attend the first Cabinet meeting of the new government on Friday. He said that he was in Delhi and would travel to Jaipur on Friday to attend a wedding in the family.

