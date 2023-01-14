OPS restored in Himachal, 1.36L to benefit, will cost Rs 800 cr/annum

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 13

The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government has restored the old pension scheme (OPS) for government employees in Himachal Pradesh with immediate effect.

Rs 70K cr debt on state OPS to cost Rs 800 cr to Rs 900 cr/year initially, but cost will rise gradually

HP under Rs 70K cr debt

As promised by the Congress in its election manifesto, the government approved the long-standing demand of the employees in its first Cabinet meeting here today. The government also gave in-principle approval to its two other major poll promises — a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to women aged 18 to 60 years and generating one lakh job opportunities in a year. The government formed two Cabinet sub-committees to work out the modalities for the implementation of these promises. The committees will submit their report to the Cabinet within a month.

“We had promised to restore the OPS in our first Cabinet meeting, and we have kept our promise. The OPS has been implemented with immediate effect. The notification will be issued today or tomorrow,” said Sukhu while addressing the media here. The decision will benefit around 1.36 lakh employees who are under the New Pension Scheme. With the restoration of the scheme, Himachal has become the third Congress-ruled state to restore the OPS.

Slamming the previous BJP government for “financial mismanagement”, Sukhu said the Jai Ram Thakur government had left the current state government burdened with Rs 11,000 crore employee liability in addition to the Rs 75,000 debt.

“There are salary arrears of Rs 4,430 crore and pension arrears of Rs 5,226 crore. In addition, the previous government did not pay DA of employees and pensioners of around Rs 1,000 crore. Overall, the previous government has left behind a financial burden of about Rs 11,000 crore related to the employees. Yet, we went ahead with the decision as the OPS is not just about monetary benefits, but about a secure retired life and self-respect of the employees,” said Sukhu.

The Chief Minister said the OPS would result in an annual burden of Rs 800-900 crore. “The burden will increase gradually but it would be met through financial discipline and cutting down on expenses. The recent hike in VAT on diesel too had been done to generate resources for the OPS,” he said. As for the other guarantees given by the Congress, Sukhu said they would be fulfilled over the next five years.

