OPS set to emerge a major issue

The Shimla (Urban) constituency with over 48,000 voters is all set to witness a triangular contest again. This segment has not been a monopoly of any political party, but the BJP and the Bharatiya Jan Sangh (BJS) won the seat eight times out of 12 since 1967.

The Congress won the byelection in 1996 after CPM member Rakesh Singha was unseated following his conviction in a murder case.

Suresh Bhardwaj, who was elected for the first time in 1990, won consecutively in 2007, 2012 and 2017 and was made a Cabinet minister. He is the front runner for the BJP ticket.

Voters are silent and as usual the BJP is banking on the performance of the double-engine government while opposition parties are raising unemployment and rising prices, besides local problems like paucity of parking slots, the pathetic condition of roads, traffic jams and erratic water supply.

The BJP is also exploiting the issue of rift in the Congress and its senior leaders deserting the party. Shimla (Urban) has a maximum number of government and semi-government employees and the restoration of the old pension scheme is a major issue with both Congress and AAP supporting the demand.

There is no other party leader in the constituency to challenge Bhardwaj. However, other names doing the rounds for the BJP ticket include treasure Sanjay Sood and former Shimla Mayor Kusum Sadret. Former Congress leader Harsh Mahajan, who recently joined the BJP, can also spring a surprise.

Congress rebel Harish Janartha, who contested the 2017 poll as Ind and lost by 1,903 votes, is a strong contender but there is a long list of candidates, who includes state general secretaries Naresh Chauhan and Yashwant Chhajta, besides former Congress MLA Adarsh Sood.

Past trend

In 2017 elections, he defeated Harish Janartha (Ind) by around 2,000 votes.

Locals’ key demands

Parking slots

Good roads

End to traffic jams

Regular water supply

Electorate strength

Total voters

48,384

Male

25,267

Female

23,117

Service voters

105