Orange alert, avoid holidaying in HP

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, July 7

In the wake of the northwest region witnessing heavy rain, Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness a spate of landslides during the next two days. Besides, standing crops could be damaged in Punjab and Haryana owing to the monsoon precipitation.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert of very heavy rain in Punjab and Haryana on July 8 and in Himachal Pradesh on July 8 and 9.

An orange alert means that the weather can potentially worsen and one needs to be cautious. “Heavy rain may lead to riverine flooding in some catchment areas,” the IMD warned on Friday. It advised farmers to drain out excess water from fields to avoid water stagnation. It said there were chances of damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation. The IMD advised people to avoid holidaying in Himachal. Traffic disruptions due to landslides and waterlogging is likely, it said.