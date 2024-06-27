 Orange alert for heavy rainfall in several Himachal districts from June 29 : The Tribune India

Precipitation likely to start on Friday, will intensify over next two days

Tourists rush to Shimla on Wednesday to escape scorching heat in plains. TRIBUNE PHOTO: LALIT KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 26

The Weather Department has issued an orange alert for isolated spells of heavy rainfall in the districts of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur on June 29-30. The precipitation is likely to start on June 28. It will intensify over the next two days. As per the Weather Department, conditions are likely to become favourable for advance of Southwest monsoon into some parts of the state over the next 3-4 days.

In view of the likely spells of heavy rainfall, the department has warned of localised flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses. Also, strong winds and rain could cause some damage to vulnerable structures, kutcha houses, walls and huts. The department has advised people to avoid travel if possible and stay away from water bodies.

The upcoming spell of precipitation is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds (40- 50 kmph) at isolated places in low and mid hills on from June 28-30. The average minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be normal to below normal during the duration of the first intense precipitation of the season.

Due to the prolonged dry spell in May and June, the state recorded extremely high temperatures across the state. While Una recorded its highest temperature ever at 46 degree Celsius, several other places came close to touching their highest temperatures. The rains over the last few days have, however, significantly brought down the temperatures across the state.

Meanwhile, intermittent rain lashed some parts of the state. Kotkhai received 17.1 mm of rain, followed by Narkanda (13.5 mm), Jatton Barrage (10.8 mm), Nadaun (7 mm), Sarahan and Sundernagar (6 mm each), Mandi (5 mm), Rohru (4 mm), Shillaro (3 mm) and Kangra (2 mm).

Una was the hottest at 39.2°C while Kukumseri in tribal Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at 8°C.

