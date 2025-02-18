DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Orange alert for heavy snow, rain in Himachal on Feb 20

Orange alert for heavy snow, rain in Himachal on Feb 20

According to the forecast, widespread rain and snow accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning are 'very likely' over the state from February 19 midnight to February 21 morning
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:21 PM Feb 18, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
The weather department has issued an orange alert for heavy snow and rain in four districts of the state on February 20.

According to the forecast, widespread rain and snow accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning are “very likely” over the state from February 19 midnight to February 21 morning. During this period, isolated spells of heavy rain/snow are “very likely” in some places in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi.

Besides, light snow is likely at many places, with a few spells of moderate snow, in the districts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur and over the higher reaches of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur and Kullu districts from the midnight of February 20 till the morning of February 21.

A few spells of light snow, with one or two moderate spells, are “very likely” over most tourist destinations, including Kufri, Narkanda, Manali, Solang Valley, Dalhousie, Sissu and adjoining areas. A few spells of light rain/ snow over Shimla town and adjoining areas are likely on February 20.

