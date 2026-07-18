Orange alert for July 20, red for July 21-22; Himachal districts to witness rainfall
Public has been advised to avoid going near water bodies and the areas vulnerable to landslides and mudslides
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The Weather department has issued a red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at various places in Himachal Pradesh over the next few days.
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For July 20, an orange alert has been issued for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur.
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The department has also issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall for July 21-22 in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur.
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In the event of extremely heavy rainfall, there’s a high possibility of landslides, mudslides and flash floods in vulnerable areas.
Public has been advised to avoid going near water bodies and the areas vulnerable to landslides and mudslides.
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