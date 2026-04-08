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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Orange alert in 5 dists as snow, hail & rain to lash hill state today

Orange alert in 5 dists as snow, hail & rain to lash hill state today

Wet spell to continue till April 13: Met

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:46 AM Apr 08, 2026 IST
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People walk with umbrellas during rainfall in Shimla. File
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Snowfall, hailstorm and rain are set to continue across Himachal on Wednesday, with the state Meteorological Department issuing an orange warning for five districts and a yellow warning for five others.

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An orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Kullu, Solan, Kangra and Mandi, forecasting heavy thunderstorms and hailstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places. A yellow alert covering Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba and Sirmaur warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas.

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The department has forecast continuous precipitation across the state until April 13, though intensity is expected to ease from April 9 onwards. During this period, minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 3°C to 4°C, while maximum temperatures may climb by 2°C to 6°C.

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Light rain was recorded across many parts of the state in the past 24 hours. Minimum temperatures dropped by 2°C to 3°C, ranging between 0°C and 18°C, while maximum temperatures fell by 2°C to 4°C, ranging between 11°C and 26°C.

Among key stations, minimum temperatures recorded were: Shimla 8°C, Dharamsala 11.2°C, Manali 5.5°C, Una 13.7°C, Mandi 12.1°C, Solan 8.5°C, Bilaspur 14°C, Sundernagar 10.1°C, Bhuntar 8°C, Paonta Sahib 18°C and Tabo 1.1°C. Kangra was the warmest station with a maximum of 26°C, while Kalpa in Kinnaur was the coldest, recording a minimum of 0.4°C.

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