Orange alert in 5 dists as snow, hail & rain to lash hill state today

Snowfall, hailstorm and rain are set to continue across Himachal on Wednesday, with the state Meteorological Department issuing an orange warning for five districts and a yellow warning for five others.

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An orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Kullu, Solan, Kangra and Mandi, forecasting heavy thunderstorms and hailstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places. A yellow alert covering Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba and Sirmaur warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas.

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The department has forecast continuous precipitation across the state until April 13, though intensity is expected to ease from April 9 onwards. During this period, minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 3°C to 4°C, while maximum temperatures may climb by 2°C to 6°C.

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Light rain was recorded across many parts of the state in the past 24 hours. Minimum temperatures dropped by 2°C to 3°C, ranging between 0°C and 18°C, while maximum temperatures fell by 2°C to 4°C, ranging between 11°C and 26°C.

Among key stations, minimum temperatures recorded were: Shimla 8°C, Dharamsala 11.2°C, Manali 5.5°C, Una 13.7°C, Mandi 12.1°C, Solan 8.5°C, Bilaspur 14°C, Sundernagar 10.1°C, Bhuntar 8°C, Paonta Sahib 18°C and Tabo 1.1°C. Kangra was the warmest station with a maximum of 26°C, while Kalpa in Kinnaur was the coldest, recording a minimum of 0.4°C.