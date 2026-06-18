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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Orange alert in Himachal: Heavy rain, hailstorm, lightning in Shimla, Kullu, Mandi till June 22

Orange alert in Himachal: Heavy rain, hailstorm, lightning in Shimla, Kullu, Mandi till June 22

A yellow alert has been issued for Kangra and Chamba districts, where light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected at isolated places

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:10 PM Jun 18, 2026 IST
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A woman holds umbrella as its rained in Mandi on Tuesday. File photo
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Heavy rainfall and hailstorms are set to continue in Himachal Pradesh on June 19, 2026, as State Meteorological Centre has issued orange and yellow weather alerts for five districts.

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An orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Kullu, and Mandi districts. These areas are likely to see heavy rain accompanied by hailstorms, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at isolated places.

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A yellow alert has been issued for Kangra and Chamba districts, where light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected at isolated places.

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The centre has forecast continuous precipitation across the state till June 22. After that, weather is expected to remain dry in the plains and low hills. However, precipitation will continue in mid and high hills till June 24. Minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain normal during this period.

Light rainfall was recorded in many parts of the state in the past 24 hours. Rajgarh in Sirmaur recorded 45 mm, the highest in the state. Sundernagar received 17.3 mm, Palampur 16.6 mm, Mandi 14.4 mm, Bhuntar 9.4 mm, and Shimla 3 mm.

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No major change was observed in temperatures. Minimum temperatures ranged between 6°C and 26°C, while maximum temperatures ranged between 21°C and 37°C.

The highest maximum temperature was 37.2°C in Neri village, Hamirpur. The lowest minimum temperature was 6.1°C in Kukumseri, Lahaul and Spiti. Other readings: Shimla 26.6°C, Dharamsala 32°C, Manali 25.5°C, Solan 31°C, Kangra 34.2°C, Mandi 33.8°C, Sundernagar 33.9°C, Kufri 19.7°C, Bhuntar 32.6°C, Kalpa 24.8°C, Keylong 18.3°C, Nahan 33.3°C, and Chamba 32.3°C.

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