Orange alert issued in Shimla for 2 days

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 22

All educational institutions, vocational centres and anganwaris will remain closed on August 23 and 24 in Shimla district in view of the orange alert by the weather department for the next two days. Educational and vocational centres have been closed in other districts like Mandi, too, as per the local weather and related conditions.

On Tuesday, Shimla received 39 mm rainfall, the highest in the state. Due to the heavy rain, the rescue and search operation at Summer Hill was hampered. The rescue teams could work for just around three hours in the entire day. “The flow of water in the nullah increased quite significantly due to the rain. There was a risk of rubble and boulders slipping down the slope. So, the rescue work had to be stopped,” said Summer Hill Councillor Virender Thakur.

Today was the ninth day of the rescue operation and 17 bodies out of the missing 20 persons have been recovered. For the last three days, the search and rescue teams have not been able to find any body.

Meanwhile, the weather department has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places over the next two days.

The likely precipitation could trigger landslides, flash floods and mudslides. The other likely impacts include poor visibility, disruption of electricity and communication. There could be damage to standing crops, fruit plants and young seedlings.

