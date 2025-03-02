DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Orange alert issued for heavy rain, snow in parts of Himachal

Orange alert issued for heavy rain, snow in parts of Himachal

Warning for isolated places in the districts of Chamba, Kangra and Lahaul & Spiti
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:53 PM Mar 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File Photo
Advertisement

Even as the state is still reeling under the impact of heavy precipitation that occurred a couple of days back, the weather department has again issued an orange alert for heavy rain and snow for tomorrow. The alert has been issued for isolated places in the districts of Chamba, Kangra and Lahaul and Spiti. Elsewhere, the forecast is for light to moderate precipitation.

Close to 600 roads and over 2,200 power distribution transformers were disrupted across the state due to heavy rainfall and snowfall across the state. Even now, several roads and transformers are yet to be restored, causing a lot of inconvenience to the people.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper