Orange alert issued for heavy rain, snow in parts of Himachal

Even as the state is still reeling under the impact of heavy precipitation that occurred a couple of days back, the weather department has again issued an orange alert for heavy rain and snow for tomorrow. The alert has been issued for isolated places in the districts of Chamba, Kangra and Lahaul and Spiti. Elsewhere, the forecast is for light to moderate precipitation.

Close to 600 roads and over 2,200 power distribution transformers were disrupted across the state due to heavy rainfall and snowfall across the state. Even now, several roads and transformers are yet to be restored, causing a lot of inconvenience to the people.