Light to moderate snow continued in isolated places in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh while intermittent rains lashed several parts of middle and low hills, the weather office said on Thursday.

The local MeT has issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rains and snow at isolated places in Mandi, Kangra, Kullu and Chamba districts for Thursday and Friday, while it has forecast (yellow alert) heavy snow in Lahaul and Spiti and heavy rain and snow in Shimla district for the same period.

The weather office has also predicted heavy rain in Una and Hamirpur districts.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Keylong has received 20 cm of snow, Khadrala 12 cm, Kukumseri 9.6 cm, Hansa 8 cm and Kalpa 3.4 cm since Wednesday evening.

Sarahan received 29.1 mm of rain, Seobagh 22.2, Manali 19, Bharmour 17, Jot 16, Gohar 15, Karsog 12.1, Bhuntar 10.8, Palampur 8.4, Chamba 8, Dharamshala 6, while Shimla, Solan, Kalpa, Mandi Kufri and Kasauli received between 2 to 5 mm.

Advertisement

Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest in the night, recording a low of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius.

The state received 70.4 mm of rain during the winter season from January 1 to February 27 against normal rainfall of 181.7 mm, a deficit of 61 per cent.