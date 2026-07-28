DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Orchardists, environmentalists call for efforts to preserve Kangra’s desi mangoes, known for unique taste

Orchardists, environmentalists call for efforts to preserve Kangra’s desi mangoes, known for unique taste

Vanishing flavour

article_Author
Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:39 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Children wait eagerly for the first harvest of mangoes, usually during the long monsoon break.
Advertisement

Box: Ecological lifelines

Advertisement

Mango trees are ecological lifelines as well. Their dense canopies shelter birds, bees, squirrels and countless insects. Their fruits provide food for wildlife, while raw mangoes continue to be transformed into cherished household staples such as aam panna, amchur, pickles and chutneys — culinary traditions that have endured for generations.

Advertisement

There, was a time when the monsoon in rural Kangra announced its arrival not through invading clouds or the calendar, but through the aroma of ripening desi aam (local mangoes). Village courtyards came alive with buckets brimming with freshly plucked and naturally ripened desi mangoes gathered after they had gently fallen to the ground. Soaked in cool water to heighten their sweetness, they drew entire families together beneath leafy canopies to relish the true taste of Kangra’s treasure.

Advertisement

Children waited eagerly for the first harvest, usually during the long monsoon break, while elders reminisced about the nostalgic taste of fruit from trees planted by their forefathers, as almost every habitation had its own favourite mango tree. The native mango was never just a fruit — it was a celebration of family, tradition and the intimate relationship between people and nature.

Today, that timeless tradition is fading. Across Kangra district, the indigenous mango — once the undisputed “king of fruits”— is disappearing at an alarming pace. Orchardists, environmentalists and nature lovers fear that unless urgent conservation efforts are undertaken, future generations may inherit only stories of a fruit that once shaped the cultural and ecological landscape of the region.

Advertisement

The lower subtropical belt of Kangra, particularly Indora, Nurpur, Pragpur, Dehra, Nagrota Surian, Jawali and Shahpur, has long been known for its rich mango heritage. Of the district’s nearly 42,000 hectares under fruit cultivation, mango alone occupies more than half, around 22,000 hectares, making it Kangra’s most significant horticultural crop. Alongside celebrated varieties such as Dashehari, Langra and Chausa, the district is home to numerous uncultivated desi mangoes that have evolved naturally over generations from seeds.

Genetic uniqueness

Unlike commercial hybrid orchards, every seed-grown indigenous mango tree is unique. No two trees produce identical fruit. Some yield tiny, intensely sweet mangoes, while others bear larger fruits with a pleasant tang. Their aroma, colour, fibre content, texture and ripening period vary from tree to tree, creating an extraordinary reservoir of natural genetic diversity.

Rajiv Pathania, a passionate orchardist from Nurpur, believes the loss goes far beyond the disappearance of a seasonal fruit. “Every indigenous mango tree is genetically unique. When a century-old native tree is felled, an irreplaceable genetic variety that evolved naturally over decades disappears forever. Such diversity cannot simply be recreated in a nursery,” he says.

Yet this priceless heritage is steadily vanishing. Across villages, century-old mango trees are being cut for timber or cleared to make way for construction and commercial plantations. While old trees disappear every year, very few new native mango trees are planted. Most replacements are grafted commercial varieties that offer higher market returns but lack the remarkable diversity of traditional seed-grown trees.

The changing food habits of younger generations, marked by a preference to fast food, packaged snacks and sugary drinks have compounded the problem. Aggressive marketing of processed foods has gradually replaced the excitement that once surrounded the desi mango, ripened naturally on a village tree.

The consequences extend beyond nostalgia. Indigenous mangoes have long supported rural livelihoods and biodiversity. Kangra, along with neighbouring Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was once among north India’s leading producers of native mangoes. During the peak summer, truckloads of the fruit travelled to markets across Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and beyond, sustaining thousands of farming families. The question, therefore, is no longer simply about saving a fruit. It is about preserving a living heritage rooted in Kangra’s villages, landscapes and collective memory.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts