Orchardists, environmentalists call for efforts to preserve Kangra’s desi mangoes, known for unique taste

Box: Ecological lifelines

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Mango trees are ecological lifelines as well. Their dense canopies shelter birds, bees, squirrels and countless insects. Their fruits provide food for wildlife, while raw mangoes continue to be transformed into cherished household staples such as aam panna, amchur, pickles and chutneys — culinary traditions that have endured for generations.

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There, was a time when the monsoon in rural Kangra announced its arrival not through invading clouds or the calendar, but through the aroma of ripening desi aam (local mangoes). Village courtyards came alive with buckets brimming with freshly plucked and naturally ripened desi mangoes gathered after they had gently fallen to the ground. Soaked in cool water to heighten their sweetness, they drew entire families together beneath leafy canopies to relish the true taste of Kangra’s treasure.

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Children waited eagerly for the first harvest, usually during the long monsoon break, while elders reminisced about the nostalgic taste of fruit from trees planted by their forefathers, as almost every habitation had its own favourite mango tree. The native mango was never just a fruit — it was a celebration of family, tradition and the intimate relationship between people and nature.

Today, that timeless tradition is fading. Across Kangra district, the indigenous mango — once the undisputed “king of fruits”— is disappearing at an alarming pace. Orchardists, environmentalists and nature lovers fear that unless urgent conservation efforts are undertaken, future generations may inherit only stories of a fruit that once shaped the cultural and ecological landscape of the region.

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The lower subtropical belt of Kangra, particularly Indora, Nurpur, Pragpur, Dehra, Nagrota Surian, Jawali and Shahpur, has long been known for its rich mango heritage. Of the district’s nearly 42,000 hectares under fruit cultivation, mango alone occupies more than half, around 22,000 hectares, making it Kangra’s most significant horticultural crop. Alongside celebrated varieties such as Dashehari, Langra and Chausa, the district is home to numerous uncultivated desi mangoes that have evolved naturally over generations from seeds.

Genetic uniqueness

Unlike commercial hybrid orchards, every seed-grown indigenous mango tree is unique. No two trees produce identical fruit. Some yield tiny, intensely sweet mangoes, while others bear larger fruits with a pleasant tang. Their aroma, colour, fibre content, texture and ripening period vary from tree to tree, creating an extraordinary reservoir of natural genetic diversity.

Rajiv Pathania, a passionate orchardist from Nurpur, believes the loss goes far beyond the disappearance of a seasonal fruit. “Every indigenous mango tree is genetically unique. When a century-old native tree is felled, an irreplaceable genetic variety that evolved naturally over decades disappears forever. Such diversity cannot simply be recreated in a nursery,” he says.

Yet this priceless heritage is steadily vanishing. Across villages, century-old mango trees are being cut for timber or cleared to make way for construction and commercial plantations. While old trees disappear every year, very few new native mango trees are planted. Most replacements are grafted commercial varieties that offer higher market returns but lack the remarkable diversity of traditional seed-grown trees.

The changing food habits of younger generations, marked by a preference to fast food, packaged snacks and sugary drinks have compounded the problem. Aggressive marketing of processed foods has gradually replaced the excitement that once surrounded the desi mango, ripened naturally on a village tree.

The consequences extend beyond nostalgia. Indigenous mangoes have long supported rural livelihoods and biodiversity. Kangra, along with neighbouring Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was once among north India’s leading producers of native mangoes. During the peak summer, truckloads of the fruit travelled to markets across Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and beyond, sustaining thousands of farming families. The question, therefore, is no longer simply about saving a fruit. It is about preserving a living heritage rooted in Kangra’s villages, landscapes and collective memory.