Orchardists given 7,210 fruit saplings

Chamba, January 16
As many as 7,210 saplings of apple and apricot were distributed to orchardists in Ladwah, Halela, Kund, Gulel, Billa and Siyula villages of Salooni development block in the district by the SPARK organisation in collaboration with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).
A SPARK spokesperson said that their organisation was implementing many multipurpose projects for the development of rural areas with the help of NABARD. Needy people were also getting benefited from these projects. He said that selected families of the area had been provided improved varieties of apple and apricot saplings.
