Orchards to cover 6,000 ha in Kangra, Solan, Bilaspur

Our Correspondent

Una, September 18

Agriculture Minister Virender Kanwar today thanked the Union government for sanctioning Rs 1,036 crore for the Himachal Pradesh Sub Tropical Horticulture Irrigation Value Addition (HP-SHIVA) Project to be implemented in seven districts of the state. He said the state government will spend an amount of Rs 264 crore.

Kanwar said the project will be implemented on 6,000 hectares of land in 28 development blocks of seven districts — Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Una, Bilaspur and Sirmaur. As many as 15,000 farmers would be benefitted under the project, he added. The project will be implemented from 2022-23 to 2027-28 and one crore saplings of citrus fruit species, guava, pomegranate, litchi, oriental persimmon and mango will be planted.

The minister said high density cultivation of orange, guava, litchi and pomegranate has already been done on 200 hectares through 17 farmer clusters in Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi and Bilaspur, which has been highly successful.

Kanwar, who was accompanied by BJP election in-charge Devinder Singh Rana said PM Narendra Modi had sanctioned a number of projects in the agriculture, fisheries and horticulture sectors.

