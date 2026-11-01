Organised mafia holding reins of govt departments, says Jai Ram

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday alleged that organised mafia gangs were actively working in various government departments under the patronage of the present Congress regime to plunder the state’s resources.

Thakur, while addressing mediapersons in Una, said organised mafias had been openly violating provisions of Section 118 of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act. He alleged that such brokers also existed in illegal mining and were plundering forest resources.

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He questioned why the Chief Minister was now evading credit for the solar power project at Pekhubela village of Una district, wherein corruption had been reported.

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He also expressed concern over the state’s deteriorating law and order, saying horrific incidents such as the shooting in Una, the axe attack in Bilaspur, the broad daylight murder outside the police control room in Shimla and the Chamba youth’s murder had never been witnessed in the state before. “The ‘chitta’ menace is wreaking havoc across the state, while the government, clearly rattled, is focusing on organising events for political posturing rather than taking concrete action on the ground,” he added.

Thakur said that the Chief Minister had fostered a culture of vendetta and false cases had been registered against 14 BJP MLAs and former MLAs, while officials were being pressured to pursue these investigations. He added that all development currently taking place in the state was funded by the Centre. He said roads were being constructed with a significant contribution under the PM Gram Sadak Yojana, while the PGI satellite hospital and the bulk drug park in Una were also being funded by the Union Government.

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Thakur claimed the people of Himachal had decided to oust the Congress from power, alleging that this four-year tenure had been spent solely on berating the Central Government.