OROP-II has discrepancies: Ex-servicemen

Dharamsala, February 15

Retried Honorary Commissioned Officers of the

state have expressed resentment against the One Rank One Pension (OROP)-II announced by the

Central Government.

Honorary Lieutenant RK Kapoor (retd), general secretary of Honorary Commissioned Officers Welfare Association of HP, in a press note issued here yesterday, said that under the banner of the National Federation of Honorary Commissioned Officers, a letter had been sent to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Defence Secretary for rectification of anomalies arising out of the implementation of the OROP-II.

“We, the members of the association, are deeply obliged to the Narendra Modi government that has taken the initiative to implement the OROP, which was about a 40-year-old demand of over 25 lakh ex-servicemen of the country,” he said.

“However, we are demanding rectification of the anomalies so that all ranks of defence veteran fraternity can avail of its benefits,” he added.

Kapoor said, “After the implementation of the OROP scheme, the Central Government constituted a One Man Judicial Commission to remove anomalies. The Judicial Commission headed by Justice Laxmi Narsimha Reddy, a retired Chief Justice of Patna High Court, submitted its recommendations to the government in 2016. The government then constituted a high-powered committee to review the recommendations, which had not been made public nor implemented till now.”

He said, “As a result, in the OROP-II, there are many discrepancies, especially regarding the pension of Honorary Commissioned Officers (HCOs), who had retired after 2006. The pension of this category of the officers has decreased compared to the pension of their colleagues, who had retired before 2006.

Kapoor said, “The pensions of Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), Naib Subedar, Subedar and Subedar Major have also decreased due to the OROP-II. There is huge resentment among this category of ex-servicemen, who are known as the backbone of armed forces. The need of the hour is to implement the recommendations of the Judicial Commission.”