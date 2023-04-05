'OROP to benefit commissioned officers only'

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 4

The One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme will only benefit the majority of retired commissioned officers of the defence services and ex-servicemen below the rank of Major would get meagre benefits.

Ex-serviceman’s claim The OROP scheme will only benefit the majority of retired commissioned officers of the defence services and ex-servicemen below the rank of Major would get meagre benefits, according to retired Captain Jagdeesh Verma. He said the front would raise voice against anomalies in the OROP

This was recently stated by the retired Captain Jagdeesh Verma while addressing a meeting of the United Front of Ex-servicemen here.

He said the front would raise voice against anomalies in the OROP. He said in the recent notification released by the Ministry of Defence, it was observed that there was meagre enhancement in the pension of jawans up to the rank of Havildar, while the pension of Naib Subedars and Honorary Captains was cut.

He said 90 per cent of Rs 23,000 crore fund released by the government was consumed in the pension of higher ranks and lower ranks only got 10 per cent of the share.

He had said a memorandum would be sent to the government through 12 Deputy Commissioners in the state on Monday. He said widows of ex-servicemen and families of martyrs would participate in protest rallies to be organised in the near future.

#Hamirpur #indian army