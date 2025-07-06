DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Our resolve to spread ideals of Lord Rama, says Himachal Guv

Our resolve to spread ideals of Lord Rama, says Himachal Guv

Marks first anniv of installation of an idol of Lord Rama at Raj Bhawan
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and his wife Janaki Shukla perform puja at the Raj Bhawan.
Advertisement

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and his wife Janaki Shukla today performed puja to mark the first anniversary of the installation of an idol of Lord Rama at the Raj Bhawan.

Advertisement

“Our resolve is to spread a vision of Lord Rama’s ideals that treats everyone with equality, thus paving way for creation of Ram Rajya in the country,” the Governor said. They also prayed for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of all the citizens of the state.

The idol of Lord Rama was installed at Raj Bhawan on July 5, 2024. The Governor said the divine idol would always remind them of the ideals of Maryada Purushottam Ram and will keep inspiring them to tread upon the path of truth, righteousness, and humbleness. “The principles of good governance, compassion and selfless service defines Lord Rama’s rule, which act as a guiding force for all of us,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts