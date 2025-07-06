Our resolve to spread ideals of Lord Rama, says Himachal Guv

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and his wife Janaki Shukla today performed puja to mark the first anniversary of the installation of an idol of Lord Rama at the Raj Bhawan.

Advertisement

“Our resolve is to spread a vision of Lord Rama’s ideals that treats everyone with equality, thus paving way for creation of Ram Rajya in the country,” the Governor said. They also prayed for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of all the citizens of the state.

The idol of Lord Rama was installed at Raj Bhawan on July 5, 2024. The Governor said the divine idol would always remind them of the ideals of Maryada Purushottam Ram and will keep inspiring them to tread upon the path of truth, righteousness, and humbleness. “The principles of good governance, compassion and selfless service defines Lord Rama’s rule, which act as a guiding force for all of us,” he added.