Outgoing Nauni varsity VC named Vice-Chancellor of Gujarat agri university

Dr Rajeshwar Chandel, the outgoing Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Gujarat-based Sardarkrushinagar Dantiwada Agricultural University. The appointment was made by the Gujarat government through orders issued on July 1.

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Dr Chandel served as the Vice-Chancellor of Dr YS Parmar University from May 2022 to May 2026.

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Before taking charge at the Nauni university, he served as the Executive Director of the Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana for the Government of Himachal Pradesh. With over 25 years of experience in education and research, Dr Chandel hails from Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district.

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A noted entomologist, Dr Chandel has also held several key positions at Dr YS Parmar University, including Joint Director, Senior Scientist, Researcher, Entomologist and Principal Residue Analyst.