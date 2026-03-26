icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Outrage in Kangra Valley over proposal to shift Kangra railway terminus from Pathankot to Dalhousie road

Outrage in Kangra Valley over proposal to shift Kangra railway terminus from Pathankot to Dalhousie road

Residents fear that shifting the operational terminus to Dalhousie Road - nearly 10 kilometres short of Pathankot - would severely be inconvenient for passengers

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Tribune News Service
Palampur, Updated At : 07:08 PM Mar 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kangra Valley Railway.
Advertisement

The proposed move to shift the main station of the historic Kangra Valley Railway from Pathankot to Dalhousie Road has triggered widespread outrage across the valley, with residents and stakeholders terming the plan both impractical and unjustified.

Advertisement

The Kangra Valley Railway, running between Joginder Nagar and Pathankot, has long been regarded as the lifeline of the lower hill regions of Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

Established during the British era, the narrow-gauge railway connects remote and rural areas through over two dozen stations spread across Kangra and Mandi districts.

Advertisement

Pathankot, in particular, has historically served as the primary gateway to Himachal Pradesh, offering seamless connectivity to major cities across India via Pathankot Junction and Pathankot Cantonment.

Residents fear that shifting the operational terminus to Dalhousie Road - nearly 10 kilometres short of Pathankot - would severely be inconvenient for passengers.

Advertisement

Daily commuters, students, traders, patients, defence personnel, and tourists would be forced to arrange additional transport, leading to increased travel time, higher costs, and avoidable hardships.

For many, the proposal undermines decades of established connectivity that has supported both livelihoods and regional mobility.

Concerns have also been raised over the rationale behind the proposal, which is reportedly linked to traffic congestion at certain railway crossings in Pathankot. Critics argue that this justification is fundamentally flawed and anti-people.

They maintain that traffic bottlenecks should be addressed through infrastructure development - such as the construction of flyovers, underpasses, and better traffic management systems - rather than weakening a vital railway link.

Public dissatisfaction has been further aggravated by the delay in restoring full rail services despite the completion of key infrastructure. The Chakki bridge section has already been rebuilt, successful trial runs have been conducted, and safety clearance has reportedly been granted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

Yet, the absence of regular operations has left the local population frustrated and questioning the intent behind the delay. The issue has also acquired a political dimension, with apprehensions that electoral considerations in neighbouring Punjab may be influencing the decision.

Residents fear that the interests of lakhs of people in Kangra and Mandi districts are being side-lined in favour of limited administrative convenience. Voicing strong opposition, members of various local organisations, including Satish Sharma, Suresh Kumar and Subhash Sharma, have demanded that the main station remain at Pathankot and that the proposal to shift operations be immediately withdrawn. They have also called for meaningful public consultation before any final decision is taken.

The groups have urged Members of Parliament, including Anurag Thakur, Rajeev Bhardwaj, Indu Bala Goswami and Kangana Ranaut, to raise the issue with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and ensure that the concerns of the region are addressed in Parliament.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts