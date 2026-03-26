Outrage in Kangra Valley over proposal to shift Kangra railway terminus from Pathankot to Dalhousie road

The proposed move to shift the main station of the historic Kangra Valley Railway from Pathankot to Dalhousie Road has triggered widespread outrage across the valley, with residents and stakeholders terming the plan both impractical and unjustified.

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The Kangra Valley Railway, running between Joginder Nagar and Pathankot, has long been regarded as the lifeline of the lower hill regions of Himachal Pradesh.

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Established during the British era, the narrow-gauge railway connects remote and rural areas through over two dozen stations spread across Kangra and Mandi districts.

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Pathankot, in particular, has historically served as the primary gateway to Himachal Pradesh, offering seamless connectivity to major cities across India via Pathankot Junction and Pathankot Cantonment.

Residents fear that shifting the operational terminus to Dalhousie Road - nearly 10 kilometres short of Pathankot - would severely be inconvenient for passengers.

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Daily commuters, students, traders, patients, defence personnel, and tourists would be forced to arrange additional transport, leading to increased travel time, higher costs, and avoidable hardships.

For many, the proposal undermines decades of established connectivity that has supported both livelihoods and regional mobility.

Concerns have also been raised over the rationale behind the proposal, which is reportedly linked to traffic congestion at certain railway crossings in Pathankot. Critics argue that this justification is fundamentally flawed and anti-people.

They maintain that traffic bottlenecks should be addressed through infrastructure development - such as the construction of flyovers, underpasses, and better traffic management systems - rather than weakening a vital railway link.

Public dissatisfaction has been further aggravated by the delay in restoring full rail services despite the completion of key infrastructure. The Chakki bridge section has already been rebuilt, successful trial runs have been conducted, and safety clearance has reportedly been granted by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

Yet, the absence of regular operations has left the local population frustrated and questioning the intent behind the delay. The issue has also acquired a political dimension, with apprehensions that electoral considerations in neighbouring Punjab may be influencing the decision.

Residents fear that the interests of lakhs of people in Kangra and Mandi districts are being side-lined in favour of limited administrative convenience. Voicing strong opposition, members of various local organisations, including Satish Sharma, Suresh Kumar and Subhash Sharma, have demanded that the main station remain at Pathankot and that the proposal to shift operations be immediately withdrawn. They have also called for meaningful public consultation before any final decision is taken.

The groups have urged Members of Parliament, including Anurag Thakur, Rajeev Bhardwaj, Indu Bala Goswami and Kangana Ranaut, to raise the issue with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and ensure that the concerns of the region are addressed in Parliament.