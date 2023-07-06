Outsourced staff protest in Shahpur

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, July 5

The outsourced employees, most of whom are nurses recruited during Corona pandemic to serve in various hospitals, today held a protest in Shahpur demanding their salary and regularisation of services. The outsourced employees had gathered at Shahpur to protest before Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who was scheduled to visit Shahpur to lay foundation of modern police station. However, due to bad weather the Chief Minister failed to fly to Kangra and addressed the programme at Shahpur virtually.