Outsourced staff urge Himachal CM to extend service

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 3

Around 300 outsourced employees in the Health Department, whose contract ended on March 31, have urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to extend their service at Nerchowk medical college in Mandi district. After losing the job, these employees are in utter distress.

Under the leadership of Rajneesh Soni, former Councillor of Nerchowk Municipal Committee, Congress leader Chaman Rahi, INTUC president Bhupender Gularia and executive president of Youth Congress Naveen Rana, a delegation of the outsourced employees met the former minister and Congress leader Prakash Chaudhary at Balh today and urged him to take up the matter with the CM.

“The outsourced employees had played a great role during Covid-19 outbreak to serve the patients in this medical college. They put their lives at risk and fought the pandemic. It is not right to deny them the job, which is their source of livelihood,” Rajneesh Soni said.

Naveen Rana, executive president of Youth Congress, said, “We have requested the Congress leader Prakash Chaudhary to raise the issue of these employees with the Chief Minister effectively so that their services are extended at the medical college, Nerchowk.”

He said these outsourced employees comprised staff nurses, ward boys, cleaners, lab technicians, security guards and data operators.

Dr Rajesh Bhawani, Principal of Medical College Nerchowk, when asked, said, “According to the direction of the state government, these outsourced employees had been informed by the medical college authorities one month in advance that we could not continue their services after their contract ended on March 31. The government has not taken any decision to extend the service of these employees. The medical college authorities will act as per the direction of the state government.”