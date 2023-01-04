Over 1,000 women perform 'maha natti' at Manali carnival

Our Correspondent

Kullu, January 3

Over 1,000 women of around 80 mahila mandals of the left bank region participated in the ‘maha natti’ at the Mall Road on the second day of the Winter Carnival at Manali today. The event was the centre of attraction for the tourists and locals alike.

The mahila mandals of the right bank will perform on January 5. Manali SDM Surender Thakur said the winner of ‘maha natti’ would be awarded a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and runner-up team would get Rs 1 lakh.

Various cultural events and competitions were held at Manu Rangshala, the open air auditorium. The audience lauded the melodious songs sung by the singers participating in ‘Voice of Carnival’. As many as 25 contestants are participating in the competition. The artistes from Punjab also amused the spectators with their traditional presentations.

Manali MLA Bhuneshwar Gaur said folk culture and dances were being adopted by future generations, which was need of the hour to preserve the cultural heritage. He appreciated the efforts of the carnival committee to promote tourism and preserve the folk culture.

Manu Rangshala was full of colourful cultural programmes during the first cultural evening yesterday. The police band, “Harmony of Pines”, stole the show. The participants of Voice of Carnival, who came from all over the state along with folk artistes, entertained the audience to the fullest. The open air auditorium was jam-packed with the audience, who braved the chilling temperatures to enjoy the presentations.

The auditions and preliminary rounds for the Winter Queen were also underway. The carnival committee will select 21 contestants and various rounds will be held at Manu Rangshala from tomorrow. Different other social activities will also be carried out by the aspirants of the Winter Queen. The winner of the event will be awarded Rs 1 lakh and crown, the first runner-up Rs 50,000 and the second runner-up will get Rs 30,000.

The businessmen of Manali thanked the government for promoting the event, which boosts tourism during off-season. A local resident, Harish, said that more exitement could be added to the carnival if wide publicity and marketing of the event was done more effectively. He said the event promoted tourism, trade, winter games and helped in preservation of traditional culture.

The carnival provides a platform to various artistes from all over the country to showcase their talent, he added.

#Kullu #Manali