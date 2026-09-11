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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Over 1.05 lakh cases identified across Himachal for Lok Adalat tomorrow

Over 1.05 lakh cases identified across Himachal for Lok Adalat tomorrow

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:13 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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About 1.05 lakh cases have been identified by various courts across Himachal Pradesh for settlement before the upcoming National Lok Adalat, scheduled to be held across the state on September 12.

Ranjeet Singh Thakur, Member Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (HPSLSA), said that the third National Lok Adalat of the year would be held on September 12 under the patronage of Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and the guidance of Justice Vivek Singh Thakur.

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He said an online facility for payment of compounding fees through ePay (eCourt Digital Payment) has also been made available for motor vehicle challans and cases, particularly those pending before Traffic Magistrates.

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The HPSLSA has urged the general public and litigants to avail themselves of the opportunity to settle their cases and disputes amicably through the National Lok Adalat on September 12.

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