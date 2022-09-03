Over 1,200 constables recruited in Himachal Police after retest following paper leak

PTI

Shimla, September 3

Over 1,200 new constables have been recruited in the Himachal Pradesh Police after a retest following a paper leak in March.

A total of 69,405 candidates had taken the written test for recruitment of constables in the state police on July 3, of them 1,214 candidates have got selected, police said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

Of the 1,214 candidates, 135 are ex-servicemen, 883 men, 269 women and 89 male drivers, it said.

The written test for the recruitment of constables was first conducted on March 27 but it had to be cancelled over reports of a paper leak.

Congratulating the new constables on their recruitment, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said they would report to the battalions concerned on September 6 and appointment letters would be issued to them by their respective commandants on September 7.

The basic recruit training courses (RTC) for the constables will start from September 12 in different training centres, the statement said.

The written test for recruitment of constables held on March 27 earlier was cancelled by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on May 6 after reports of a paper leak.

On May 17, Thakur had said the case would be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. However, a special investigating team of the state police, constituted on May 6, continued to probe the case. The CBI has not taken over the investigation so far.

Three FIRs were registered in the case under the Indian Penal Code at Gaggal police station, state CID police station in Bharari, Shimla and Arki police station in Solan.