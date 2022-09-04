Over 1.2L head of cattle vaccinated against LSD

Our Correspondent

Una, September 3

The government has vaccinated 1,21,080 head of cattle against the lumpy skin disease (LSD), according to a press note issued by Animal Husbandry Minister Virender Kanwar today.

It added that the government was monitoring the situation on regular basis and cattle that within the 5 km radius of the infected animals were being vaccinated on priority. Weekly review meetings were being held at the district-level and data regarding vaccination, mortality rate and infection rate was being updated on the departmental website, the press release said.

Comepensation to farmers Farmers, who lost cattle due to the infection, to be compensated

1,623 head of cattle have died in the state

As many as 44,022 cattle, mostly cows, have been infected

A total of 14,280 cattle have recovered from the disease

Rs 12 lakh given to districts to buy additional vaccine doses

It also mentioned that an amount of Rs 12 lakh each had been sanctioned to the Animal Husbandry Department offices in all districts for purchasing vaccines in addition to those being supplied from the state directorate of the department. The minister said that 44,022 animals, mostly cows had been infected with the infection, of which 1,623 mortalities have been reported, while 14,280 animals have recovered.

The minister has also directed the administration at the district-level to conduct awareness programs regarding the spread of the disease among the farmers and local community. Directions had also been issued to authorities at grassroots level to improve sanitation and spray insecticides in the areas where disease carrying vectors were breeding, the press note said. The minister said migration of cattle had been banned in the state and farmers, who lose their cattle due to the disease, would be financially compensated.