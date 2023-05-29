Over 1 lakh poppy plants destroyed

Mandi, May 28
The police destroyed over 1.47 lakh poppy plants in the Chauhar valley of Mandi district yesterday, said Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan. Two cases have been registered under the NDPS Act and the process to identify the land owner is underway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will herald dawn of self-reliant India: PM opens new Parl House amid Oppn boycott
Grand ceremony begins in morning with havan, multi-faith pra...
Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared
Delhi cops file FIR | Arrogant king crushing people’s voice:...