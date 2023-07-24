Over 1 lakh vow to combat drug abuse

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 23

The Kalgidhar Trust Baru Sahib, with the help of its 120 Akal Academies, Eternal University and two Akal Drug De-Addiction Centres, has obtained over one lakh hand impressions online as a symbol of oath to combat drug abuse and promote a drug-free society.

The initiative was launched on June 26 on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The massive response to the campaign saw 80 per cent of the colourful hand impressions submitted by children between the ages of 5 to 15 years, showcasing their determination to stand against drug abuse. The rest of the impressions were contributed by adults and the elderly.

The teams of the Eternal University and Akal Academies ventured into remote areas of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, ensuring a widespread participation in the initiative.

The campaign received significant support from various quarters, including Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh, who too provided his hand impression as a gesture of solidarity with the cause. The overwhelming success of the initiative has caught the attention of the World Book of Records, UK, and the Trust will soon be awarded a certificate for achieving this remarkable feat.

Kalgidhar Trust president Davinder Singh expressed his joy at the enthusiastic participation of young students of Akal Academy schools and other educational institutions in the campaign. Dr (Col) Rajinder Singh, director of Akal Drug De-Addiction Centres, said the Trust’s awareness campaigns against drug abuse in the past also achieved records.

#Shimla