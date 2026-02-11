DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Over 100 wildlife articles, including leopard claws, seized from Shimla jewellery shops; 6 arrested

Over 100 wildlife articles, including leopard claws, seized from Shimla jewellery shops; 6 arrested

Forest Department's 'Operation Clawing Back' uncovers claws, teeth, and feathers; items to undergo forensic examination

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:12 AM Feb 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Forest Department teams arrested six people after seizing more than 100 wildlife articles, including 86 suspected leopard claws, five teeth, another claw of an unknown animal, and 10 feathers of unidentified birds, from six jewellery shops in Rohru, Shimla district.

Advertisement

The action was taken on Tuesday after authorities received a tip-off about the unauthorised possession and sale of wildlife items. Following this, the department launched Operation Clawing Back and raided shops in Main Market and Lower Bazaar.

Advertisement

The three-hour operation involved a 45-member team of Deputy Rangers, Forest Guards, and Van Mitras, who conducted simultaneous raids and recovered the items. Five shop owners and one manager were arrested in connection with the case.

Advertisement

Divisional Forest Officer N Ravishankar said the seized articles are likely intended for use in jewellery and will undergo forensic examination in coordination with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and other laboratories to determine the species, age, and authenticity of the items.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 42A, 44, and 49B of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Advertisement

Operations would intensify in the coming days, with more action expected against those involved in poaching, hunting, and the illegal trade of wildlife articles, the officer added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts