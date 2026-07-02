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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Over 1,200 Himachal farmers benefit from ICAR-CPRI’s ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyaan’

Over 1,200 Himachal farmers benefit from ICAR-CPRI’s ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyaan’

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:14 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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ICAR-CPRI scientists interact with farmers during the ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’ in Shimla.
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About 1,200 farmers from Himachal Pradesh were apprised of sustainable farming techniques during ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute (ICAR-CPRI), Shimla’s month-long ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyaan’. The nationwide outreach campaign aimed to promote the balanced use of fertilisers and sustainable agricultural practices among farmers.

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The campaign was held across the ICAR-CPRI headquarters in Shimla and its regional stations located in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Meghalaya. It also emphasised key components of sustainable agriculture, including soil testing, Soil Health Card awareness, balanced nutrient management, natural farming, water conservation, use of quality seeds, seed treatment, green manuring, modern sowing techniques and water-efficient farming practices. Farmers were encouraged to adopt climate-resilient technologies and scientific crop management practices to improve productivity while conserving natural resources.

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A total of 17 multidisciplinary teams, including six teams from the ICAR-CPRI headquarters in Shimla, remained in the field throughout the month. The teams visited villages, organised awareness programmes, conducted diagnostic surveys, and interacted directly with farmers to address field-level challenges while providing timely technical advisories for effective crop protection.

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Dr Brajesh Singh, Director, CPRI, Shimla, said, “The overwhelming response from farmers reflects their growing confidence in scientific interventions and the importance of timely field-level guidance. Through the ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyaan’, ICAR-CPRI has strengthened its direct engagement with farmers by delivering practical solutions for crop protection and sustainable agriculture. The institute remains committed to expanding its outreach programmes so that the latest research, technologies, and innovations reach the farming community, ultimately enhancing productivity, improving farmers’ incomes, and contributing to national food and nutritional security.”

“As part of the campaign, scientists conducted 178 on-field demonstrations, showcasing improved crop management practices, integrated pest and disease management, seed treatment technologies, and other scientific interventions for sustainable farming. To maximise awareness at the grassroots level, 1,052 banners, posters, and placards were displayed in villages and farming clusters, while an extensive digital outreach campaign reached nearly 1.5 lakh stakeholders through social media platforms,” he said.

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