Over 13,000 students appear in Aspire IIT & Medical’s exam in Himachal

About 13,182 students of 1,348 schools appeared in the ‘Brain of Himachal-2026’ Talent Hunt Examination at 98 centres in the state on Sunday. The aim of the exam was to provide a platform to the students to showcase their talent, reasoning ability and intellectual potential.

Organised by Aspire IIT & Medical, the ‘Brain of Himachal’ exam is regarded as an important initiative to identify talented students, prepare them for competitive examinations and provide the right direction to their academic potential. The examination assessed the students on various parameters, including mental ability, logical reasoning, analytical skills, mathematical understanding and subject knowledge.

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Yogendra Kumar Meena, MD, Aspire IIT & Medical, said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had launched the ‘Brain of Himachal-2026’ exam earlier this year. “The examination witnessed tremendous enthusiasm among students, their parents and schools. The participation of a large number of students from different parts of Himachal transformed the exam into a truly statewide talent platform,” he added.

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Meena said, “The objective of the ‘Brain of Himachal’ Talent Hunt event is not merely to conduct an examination but also to identify students with hidden capabilities in every corner of the state and provide them with the right opportunities, guidance and platform to grow.” He added that to encourage and motivate students, they were offering an exciting range of awards, including a brand new car as the grand prize.

Meena said, “Besides, Rs 21,000 cash prizes have been announced for the toppers of Class V to XII, along with cash rewards for students securing various ranks, scholarships, certificates, medals and other educational awards. The total value of the prizes and educational benefits is more than Rs 2 crore.”