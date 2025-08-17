DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Over 150 stranded tourists at Kinnaur's Yulla Kanda rescued

Over 150 stranded tourists at Kinnaur's Yulla Kanda rescued

Due to heavy rainfall in the region, the trek route to the temple was blocked
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:41 PM Aug 17, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Debris being cleared from the blocked NH5 following a cloudburst, near Skibba village in Kinnaur district, Friday. PTI
Around 150 stranded tourists were rescued from the Yulla Kanda trek route in Kinnaur district, police said here today.

According to reports, around 150 tourists from across the country had gone to pay obeisance at Lord Sri Krishna Temple, in Yulla Kunda on the occasion of Janamashtami. While they were returning from the temple, the trek route was completely obstructed due to overflowing of water in a nearby nallah. As a result, the tourists were not able to cross it and were left stranded.

On receiving the information, a police team from Tapri reached the spot and conducted a rescue operation. They were safely able evacuate the stranded tourists with the assistance of locals. The rescue operations continued for a few hours.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kinnaur Abhishek Shekhar said that due to heavy rainfall in the region, the trek route to the temple was blocked, leaving the devotees stranded. He said that all the people have been safely rescued.

He also advised the people not to visit Yulla Kanda during heavy rainfall and only visit it when the weather is favourable.

Additionally, in a separate incident, several vehicles were also damaged in Nigulsari region after being hit by shooting stones. However, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

